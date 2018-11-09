Renovated part of Cherokee Park unveiled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An updated part of Cherokee Park was unveiled to the public Thursday.
The $1 million Bonnycastle Hill restoration project started in the spring in the area near Hogan’s Fountain.
The new upgrades include a basketball court, the Stegner pavilion for special events in addition to paved and well-lit walking paths that have already been used by many.
Olmsted Parks Conservancy President Layla George said, “We really hope it encourages more daily use here in the park and gets people active and exercising on the walking path. We've had a lot of children learning to ride their bicycles out here already and already had a lot of people out here walking.”
The project was a collaboration between the Olmstead Parks Conservancy and Louisville Parks and Recreation.
