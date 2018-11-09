Shelbyville man facing 100 child porn charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A tip from a national hotline has led to the arrest of a Shelby County man on 100 counts of allegedly possessing child porn.
Joseph Steve Gable, 62, of Shelbyville, was taken into custody today and booked into the Shelby County Detention Center.
Investigators from the Kentucky Attorney General's Cyber Crimes Unit charged Gable with 100 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. During a search of Gable's home investigators found hundreds of child pornography images on his computer hard drives.
According to a news release, Beshear's office received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an unknown person was uploading child pornography from a Shelbyville residence. The investigation led them to Gable.
Gable was being held without bond.
