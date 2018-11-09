SnowTALK! Friday Edition

Monday Night/Tuesday: This system looks to be to be a bit split with a coastal low and an upper low moving into the mountains to our east. This would mean a quick rain to snow setup with the nocturnal timing Monday night favoring a transition to snow on the NW side of the upper low. The track of this feature is still varying on the models, but it does appear WAVE Country will be in that zone. This will not have a ton of moisture for our area but enough that some light accumulations can’t be ruled out. The concern with this one isn’t the amount but timing. Light snow at 30° at 5am is not a good setup for morning traffic. And that is what Tuesday AM is looking like as of now. The ground is warm now, yes. However, the cold blast moving in this weekend will help cool the ground down enough that it could mean slick spots for Tuesday. No need to get worried/worked up on this one. Just know we are treating it more of a morning commute impact issue than anything right now. It will turn very cold once its leaves with teens possible Tuesday night.