Talented and fortunate Lou City FC looks toward future

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville City Football Club sure knows how to win.
“To think about winning this thing twice in a row, is almost unbelievable,” club board member and co-owner Mike Mountjoy said of the team’s back to back USL Championships,
Believe it. Lou City FC beat Phoenix Rising FC 1-0 Thursday night in front of a sold-out crowd. It’s been a roller coaster few months for the club.
“You’ve got to think something could go wrong, and it did,” said Mountjoy.
Immediately after the huge celebration announcement of the new 11,300 seat Butchertown Stadium this summer, momentum took a major dive.
Tom Mueller, another board member and part of the ownership group, remembered some of the highs and lows.
“You know, James (O’Connor) was there and we knew at that time he was actually talking to someone else and potentially leaving,” Mueller said.
The club lost Coach O’Connor to Orlando. The players had to take over the team until a new talented coach, one who loved the city and the players, was found in John Hackworth.
Thursday night’s USL Championship over Phoenix Rising FC had the victorious club highlighted for the second year in a row on national television.
“Louisville, where we are, to be building a stadium with a 15,000 seat capacity downtown, it’s just phenomenal.” USL President Jake Edwards said during the ESPN 2 broadcast.
Fan dedication from Slugger Field to Thursday night’s game has the team’s owners excited for 2020.
“The tickets sold out in 20 minutes, they were scalping the tickets on the websites,” Mueller said of Thursday’s game and the club’s fans,
The plan to close on $55 million in stadium loans wasn’t ready to go in August. The complex deal involves a syndication of local banks and took a little longer than first thought. Now, Mountjoy said it’s all done,
“It’s now fully subscribed as far as the amount of debt that we need to move forward,” Mountjoy said.
There’s a contract in place for the work and drilling has begun to test ground density at the site. Concrete and steel will follow. Lou City FC leaders believe the team will keep getting better and they won’t be waiting until the team gets into the stadium. After a little well-deserved time off, they plan to get right back to training in 2019.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.