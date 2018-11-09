Wives of fallen officers highlight importance of foundation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A blue light breakfast was held Thursday to inform community leaders about the hardships officers face every day and the sacrifices made by their families.
Wives of fallen officers spoke hoping to shed light on the importance of the Louisville Metro Police Foundation and how its' funds are used.
The foundation helps officers' sick spouses or children and helps make ends meet during financial crisis' or after death. LMPD families often do not even know this foundation exists until they find themselves in need.
Director of Community Engagement Rebecca Grignon Reker said, “This is a good way for them to show their love to financially support, but, it’s more than the money. It’s the fact that they are with our officers, they are with them in times of tragedy and they back them.”
LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said the department is allocated more than $100 million each fiscal year are often left with nothing.
Foundation funds also help with vets fees for K9′s and horses used for mounted patrol.
