1 Bellarmine beats Saginaw Valley State 73-62 in opener

Bellarmine Coach Scott Davenport said that the game was nearly identical to Bellarmine’s 83-75 season-opening win over SVSU last year. “We were up 17 in the first half last year...It was a carbon copy of last year’s game, except this year, they’re at home. What I’m disappointed about, is did we learn from last year? We’ve challenged them all along not to be last year’s team. Tonight we were.”However, Davenport said the most important aspect of the game was that it was a true in-region road win. “So it’s a great win,” he said. “Nobody is going to stop against us. We have to learn from that. The whole key tonight is that that locker room is not happy.”While the final margin may have been disappointing given the large margin of the first half, the Knights have plenty of positives to take away from the game. Perhaps the best sign for the future of the team is the fact that 11 different players got quality minutes and nine found the scoring