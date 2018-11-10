Community raises money for reward in murder of beloved Jeffersonville store owner

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Community members gathered Friday to try and raise a $5,000 reward for anyone with information in the murder of Praful Patel.
Patel was shot to death during a robbery of his Stop N Go gas station on Oct. 11.
“It was horrible, but don’t let that define what this business stands for,” said Melissa Scully when addressing the small crowd.
The crowd, huddled up on a frigid night, stands for justice.
“No more,” said Scully, a family friend. “We’re tired. We’re not fearful. We’re not backing down. You don’t win.”
A message Scully wants to make clear: Whomever did this, the customers and friends of the Patel family aim to find him, raising money for a reward so someone will step forward.
“We’re waiting for justice, but why? Loss is loss,” said Shilpa Patel, Praful’s wife.
A painful month for Patel’s wife and family was made a little easier by friends as they returned to the store he poured his heart and soul into.
“Without that support, we wouldn’t have the courage to even step foot back inside the store,” said Shyam Patel, his son.
Shyam said he prays for something to come to light. It was all caught on camera, but the man was wearing a hoodie.
Jeffersonville police detectives said they are working leads, but nothing has materialized.
“I want to take a stand and see to it that justice prevails,” Scully said.
The bumper stickers for sale say “Fight crime, love one another,” a sign that no one has forgotten and is a testament to what they stand for, as well as what Patel stood for.
“He was somebody who touched so many people, so many lives, on a day-to-day basis, from all walks of life,” said one customer, Mark Doss.
The bumper stickers are for sale at the Stop N Go and anyone can make a donation to the reward fund here.
