3 departments called to warehouse fire near Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters battled a warehouse blaze late Friday night.
WAVE 3 News confirmed the fire was reported in the 1100 block of Outer Loop just after 10 p.m. Friday.
Everyone inside the building was able to get out safely, but because it’s a large building, the first crew to arrive requested extra help.
Fire departments from Fairdale, Okolona and PRP were among the crews that worked the blaze.
No injuries were reported.
It’s not clear what caused the fire, nor is it known how much damage was caused.
