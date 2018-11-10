Exercise rider dies in Saturday morning training accident at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An exercise rider is dead after an accident during early morning training at Churchill Downs on Saturday.
Odanis ‘Cuba’ Acuna, 42, was riding New York Harbor before 6 a.m. Saturday, when officials say the horse endured ‘catastrophic injuries' and fell one sixteenth of a mile before the finish line.
Onsite emergency medical technicians arrived on the scene and said Acuna died instantly.
“He was just a wonderful, wonderful person,” said Sherry Stanley, Executive Director of the Backside Learning Center at Churchill Downs. “His entire existence was focused on bringing his wife and three songs from Cuba to here in Kentucky. He was just about to finish the process of purchasing a home and the immigration paperwork to get them green cards.”
Acuna worked for trainer Kenny McPeek for the better part of a decade. McPeek remembered Acuna as a dedicated, hard-worker.
According to a release from Churchill Downs, this was the first known training accident at Churchill Downs resulting in exercise rider death in several decades.
A moment of silence is planned for 12:30 p.m. to honor Acuna before afternoon races start.
