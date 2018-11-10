Family Scholar House, Humana team up for HEROES Program

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Family Scholar House reaches a variety of people in WAVE Country by working to end the cycle of poverty and empower families.
And Friday, with help from the Humana Foundation, the organization announced the HEROES Program.
The initiative is geared for unemployed and under-employed single parents and former foster youth.
A joint investment is aimed at helping participants enhance their well-being and realize their potential.
“Today we are announcing the launch of the HEROES Program: Health, education, resilience, opportunity and economic success,” said Cathe Dykstra, Chief Possibility Officer for the program.
