Fleet of green scooters hit streets of Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More scooters have taken to the streets of Louisville. The latest round - sporting a bright green color.
Lime Scooters have reached an agreement with the city and a number of them were rolled out on Friday.
The scooters cost a dollar to unlock and 15 cents per minute of riding. Lime said their locally-based team will collect the scooters on a daily basis, charge them overnight, and redistribute them the next day ready to ride.
In addition, Lime announced a $3 million investment aimed at increasing safety by encouraging responsible riding behaviors.
But there are rules to ride. The scooters are not allowed in Waterfront Park and they cannot be left on the University of Louisville campus. Only 150 scooters have been released in the metro so far, but Lime said the company could adjust the fleet over time based on rider demand and through working alongside city officials.
Lime now joins Bird scooters, which hit the streets over the summer.
