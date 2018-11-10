Humana Foundation’s grant to Metro United Way aimed at promoting financial literacy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Help is on the way for Metro United Way as it tries to help Louisville residents improve their financial literacy.
The Humana Foundation on Friday announced a $750,000 grant to Metro United Way.
The initiative will provide economically distressed families with coaching -- to help bring them toward financial independence -- beyond simple stability.
“You gotta start with stability but eventually we want folks to move into independence,” Metro United Way President Theresa Reno-Weber said. “We want them to have that pride that they provide for themselves and their families.”
The program was first established by Metro United Way and Neighborhood House in 2014.
