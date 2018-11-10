LMPD conducting homicide investigation in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the Russell neighborhood.
Police were called to the 200 block of S. 28th Street around 5:30 Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The LMPD homicide unit is investigating. There are no suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD.
