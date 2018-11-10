Man charged with murder in Bullitt County shooting

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A man is charged with murder after a shooting in Bullitt County on Saturday morning.
Officials with the Bullitt County Sheriffs Office confirm a call came in to dispatch around 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning of someone shot on Majestic Drive.
Once on scene, crews found a home barricaded. When they entered the house, they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Hours later, officials charged Edward L Alcorn Jr., 48, with murder in connection to the shooting.
Alcorn is being housed at the Bullitt County Detention Center.
