Man charged with murder in Bullitt County shooting

November 10, 2018 at 12:40 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 12:45 PM

BULLITT COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A man is charged with murder after a shooting in Bullitt County on Saturday morning.

Officials with the Bullitt County Sheriffs Office confirm a call came in to dispatch around 7:15 a.m. Saturday morning of someone shot on Majestic Drive.

Once on scene, crews found a home barricaded. When they entered the house, they found a male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Hours later, officials charged Edward L Alcorn Jr., 48, with murder in connection to the shooting.

Alcorn is being housed at the Bullitt County Detention Center.

