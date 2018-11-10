New Albany breaks ground on Green Valley basin

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A groundbreaking ceremony for the State Street/Green Valley Road Drainage and Detention Project was held Friday in New Albany.
The project is a regional detention basin located off of Green Valley Road behind the Salvation Army. By constructing the basin, the city hopes to reduce flow rates and flooding along the State Street drainage corridor. It will also help divert a 107 acre watershed from the State Street Corridor to the new basin.
Once water is collected, the basin will slowly release the water into Falling Run Creek, which should help reduce the risk of flooding to surrounding neighborhoods, the City of New Albany said in a statement.
The million-dollar project will be completed this spring.
