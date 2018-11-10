Veteran service organizations recruit as membership decreases

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - As tall as the buildings it flew next to, an American flag was draped high above Jefferson Street on Friday.
Down below, red, white and blue confetti filled the air and kids, out of the classroom, watched the Louisville Veterans Day Parade from the sidewalk.
Those who have served hope the youngest will learn a valuable lesson from them this year.
"They need to understand that our country will continue to ask for them," Ft. Knox Maj. Gen. John Evans said.
That’s a call Lee Corps JROTC member Ian Guerrero has heeded.
“It’s important to me because my group and I, a lot of us, are going into the military,” Guerrero said.
Some of those marching Friday said they are also dependent on volunteers for veterans service organizations, which some said may soon see a final salute.
"We've got about, we figure, about ten more years until we'll have to disperse," Gregory Bethards, President of the Louisville Chapter of the Vietnam Veterans of America, said.
Bethards said the Vietnam Veterans of America will only survive as long as Vietnam vets do.
"We want to make sure they're not done like we were done when we came back," Bethards said.
But he’s also a member of the Jtown American Legion Post, which he said has been making an effort - especially during the last six months - to recruit younger veterans.
"It's tough," Bethards said. "The younger people just don't want to be involved."
Ted Austin, a former American Legion state Commander, told WAVE 3 News earlier in the year that costs and dwindling membership has caused 30 posts to shut down across the state recently.
Bethards said he thinks his post will be able to recruit new members - avoiding the disappearance of a group that fights for the rights and care of veterans.
"For our young people, they need to know about these people, what they've done and to appreciate them," Bethards said.
After a hiatus of about 60 years, organizers of the Louisville Veterans Day Parade said it started back up again in 2011.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.