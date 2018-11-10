Ways to honor Veterans on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The official day for Veterans Day is Sunday October 11th, but there are Veterans Day events on Saturday, Sunday and Monday across WAVE Country.
It will be chilly on Sunday, but you can enjoy Veterans Day at the Louisville Zoo. The zoo is offering free admission to active and retired military and their dependents. Participants must provide proof of military service.
If you are in the mood for horses, head to Veterans Day at Churchill Downs at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday. Active members or veterans will receive free general admission or a discounted ticket to the Millionaires Row dining room. Participants must show a valid military I.D.
The annual Veterans Day Program in Jeffersontown will be taking place at Veterans Memorial Park off Taylorsville Road, on Sunday at 4:00 p.m.. There will be a dedication of the new Veterans Plaza and Freedom Wall.
In Indiana on Monday, enjoy music from the 399th Army Band’s Missouri Brass, they will be performing a program of patriotic, jazz, Dixie, gospel, and classical music. This will take place at Stem Concert Hall, Ogle Cultural and Community Center, off Grant Line Road, in New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12. The Veterans Day Concert is free, but tickets are required (limit nine per person). Call 812-941-2525 or go to https://oglecenter.com/events/special-events/army-brass-quintet.php for more information.
