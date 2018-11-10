Ways to honor Veterans on Sunday

In Indiana on Monday, enjoy music from the 399th Army Band’s Missouri Brass, they will be performing a program of patriotic, jazz, Dixie, gospel, and classical music. This will take place at Stem Concert Hall, Ogle Cultural and Community Center, off Grant Line Road, in New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12. The Veterans Day Concert is free, but tickets are required (limit nine per person). Call 812-941-2525 or go to https://oglecenter.com/events/special-events/army-brass-quintet.php for more information.