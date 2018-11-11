Ed. Commissioner talks with Balling for a Cause, stresses good, smart decisions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local leadership group is bringing in public officials to talk to kids about making good decisions.
Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis visited Balling for a Cause Saturday afternoon to talk about the importance of education.
Lewis told the kids to think about the decisions they make in and out of school.
He stressed to them that one bad decision can change the course of their lives.
Lewis said he believes it’s important for him to visit communities and talk to kids in the Commonwealth.
“The work we do in Frankfort, you know, sometimes if you don’t intentionally make the effort to connect with kids and communities...you can go about your work and your day making decisions and forget sometimes how it’s actually impacting kids and families on the ground,” Lewis said.
He encouraged the kids to lean on each other to keep making good, smart decisions.
Balling for a Cause, a basketball, leadership and skills clinic, launched in March. The group was founded by Grammy-award winning rapper Master P. to encourage kids to get off the streets and on the courts, playing ball.
