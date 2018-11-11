Family, friends say Louisville veteran deserves Purple Heart

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Charles Farmer’s family and friends say he deserves a Purple Heart--but they’re having trouble proving it.
Louisville native Charles Farmer, 95, fought bloody battles in the Pacific during World War II. He’s just starting to tell those stories—stories which have inspired his family to fight for some long overdue recognition.
Farmer is and was daring, defiant and devoted to his country.
The World War II vet said he almost died in combat.
“Every one of us had dysentery, jungle rot, we all had malaria,” Farmer said.
Farmer said at 17 he went to the recruiter’s office in Louisville the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“I got mad. I said I’m leaving and going home to join the service,” Farmer said.
He served 6 years fighting in the Pacific Ocean theater—in little known battles on the islands of Guadalcanal and Peleliu.
“A shell exploded real close and a piece of shrapnel hit me right in the chest. I looked down and said to my buddy, ‘I’m dead,’” Farmer said.
“I never even thought about a Purple Heart,” he said.
“We don’t think we deserve the awards that are entitled to us,” retired Lt. Colonel Whitney Paul Allen said.
Farmer doesn’t know that his family and friends have reached out to Allen to help Farmer receive the medal they feel he deserves.
“We have time against us," Allen said. "It’s been over 70 years since World War II. People who could provide witness statements for Mr. Farmer are deceased. I remember that there was a big fire at the national records. So a lot of the World War II veterans and records prior were destroyed.”
To even apply for a Purple Heart they’ll need proof of Farmer’s injuries, and testimony from witnesses. They’re battling against time for a man who risked his life in the bloodiest conflict of all time. But with or without the purple to match the man with a heart of gold--Farmer said he would defend his country all over again.
“I’m just so lucky I survived the whole thing,” Farmer said.
To qualify for a Purple Heart someone has to have been killed or wounded serving under one of the U.S. Armed Services after April 5, 1917. Farmer’s family said they hope someone can act as a witness to help them get the heart he deserves.
