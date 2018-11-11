Lorenzo Ward named interim Louisville football coach

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lorenzo Ward will lead the Cardinals through the remainder of the 2018 season.
Athletics Director Vince Tyra announced the change at a press conference Sunday afternoon.
“I felt like he was the one at this point who could step in and take over the leadership role and the administrative role," Tyra said.
Ward was hired as the secondary coach at UofL in January 2017.
Before joining the Cards, Ward served one season at Fresno State, after working for seven years a defensive coordinator at South Carolina under legendary coach Steve Spurrier.
Ward replaces Bobby Petrino, who was let go Sunday morning, following a 2-8 campaign in 2018.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.