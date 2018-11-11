Tuesday at 11: Would you clone your dog?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For so many of us, our pets are like family members.
And when they pass away, we are left with big holes in our hearts. One local family decided to clone their beloved dog, and the results are fascinating.
Louisville’s Katie Ryser said her dog Hazel was so much more than just a dog because she helped her “learn how to live again” after getting sober.
When Hazel was 7 years old, she was accidentally run over, so Ryser decided to clone her dog, and now, she’ll introduce us to Azalea.
Not only does she look just like Hazel, but there are so many other striking similarities, from where she relaxes, to how she drinks water, and even rides in the car.
