Tyra calls audible, fires Bobby Petrino with two games left

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Tom Jurich needed a sure winner. He had a program that was about to kickoff play in the ACC. He knew Bobby Petrino would win.
Jurich hired Petrino after his one season of penance at Western Kentucky.
Petrino won his first game, that 2014 season opener against Miami, and he also recruited and developed a Heisman Trophy winner in Lamar Jackson. Those were highlights, as was the programs first win at Notre Dame in 2014.
However, Bobby 2.0 ended up just 36-26 in five seasons, including a meltdown of epic proportions this year. The Cards are 2-8, have lost seven in a row and have given up 50 or more points in four of the last five games.
He is due $14 million dollars over the next three years, thanks to a buyout and contract extension that Jurich gave him before UofL president James Ramsey was ousted. I'm not sure there was a market for Petrino even then, but Jurich still took care of him.
Also ousted on Sunday were Petrino's son, Nick, the Cards quarterbacks coach, his son-in-laws, L.D. Scott and Ryan Beard, the Cards defensive line and linebackers coaches and director of football operations Andy Wagner.
Fan support had dwindled in recent weeks. There were more empty seats than occupied ones for the Wake Forest game on October 27. The Cards lost that game 56-35.
Players were also leaving. In the last two weeks Jordan Travis, a freshman quarterback, and Russ Yeast, a sophomore defensive back, announced their intentions to transfer, and a few recruits decommitted.
With the final two games of 2018 at home, against #14 N.C. State and #11 Kentucky, UofL vice president of athletics Vince Tyra knew that the optics of an empty stadium and a team that was not competitive could prove fatal come the December 19 early signing period.
Despite stating earlier that he planned to wait until after the season to make a decision on Petrino's future, he knew that the time was now.
"I called an audible because I didn't like what I was reading and three weeks into it I felt compelled to change the timeline and let's try to reinvigorate the program starting now rather than at the end of the year," Tyra said.
He thought the team would improve coming off a bye week, but instead have been outscored 187-74 in the last three games.
Petrino made his normal Sunday morning stop at the WAVE 3 News studios for a taping of "Inside the Cards with Coach Bobby Petrino," and ended the show, as he did every week, by giving the keys to the next game. He left here and then met with Tyra to find out his fate. Wagner, Nick Petrino and L.D. Scott were all informed in person by Tyra at the UofL football complex and UofL assistant Lorenzo Ward was told that he will be the interim head coach. Tyra said he also met with Beard.
What's next? Tyra will have to reach out to Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm and his representatives to gauge interest. There will be some, but will it enough for Brohm to give up what he has in West Lafayette and move his family again, although this would be a move back home.
For the current players and fan base, they get two weeks to show Tyra whether or not they agree with the decision by showing up, and that goes for both. Fans showing up for the two games and the players showing up and competing.
