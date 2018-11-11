Tyra calls audible, fires Bobby Petrino with two games left

Petrino made his normal Sunday morning stop at the WAVE 3 News studios for a taping of "Inside the Cards with Coach Bobby Petrino," and ended the show, as he did every week, by giving the keys to the next game. He left here and then met with Tyra to find out his fate. Wagner, Nick Petrino and L.D. Scott were all informed in person by Tyra at the UofL football complex and UofL assistant Lorenzo Ward was told that he will be the interim head coach. Tyra said he also met with Beard.