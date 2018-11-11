Volunteers honor vets at Cave Hill Cemetery

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Volunteers placed 7500 flags on the graves of veterans at Cave Hill Cemetery on Saturday.
From adults to children, all wanted to show their respect for those who fought for our freedom.
Many parents used it as a teachable moment for their kids.
“It’s just a small token of appreciation that we can do. I mean, they gave their lives for us and it’s something that means a lot to us to spend a little bit of time and come out here and show a little respect,” volunteer Ken Goodlett said.
The event was sponsored by Humana and the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs.
There are plenty of ways to honors vets tomorrow throughout WAVE Country. You can find a list of ideas here.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.