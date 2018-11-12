Bengals fire defensive coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals have fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin.
By Sarah Hager | November 12, 2018 at 9:54 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 11:08 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Bengals are taking action after a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints Sunday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Josina Anderson first reported the team has fired defensive coordinator Teryl Austin Monday morning nine games into the season.

New Orleans handed Cincinnati a crushing 51 to 14 loss Sunday, their third in their last four games.

The team originally began the season on a high note winning four of their first five before a close loss against the Steelers sent the team on a losing streak.

The NFL flexed the Bengals week seven game against the Chiefs at Arrowhead to the Sunday night game. The decision was made when the team held a 5 and 1 record.

That game was also a blowout for the Bengals who lost 45 to 10.

The Bengals season has been plagued by injuries. Veteran defensive end Carl Lawson and pro-bowl tight end Tyler Eifert had their season cut short.

Lawson tore his ACL in a win against Tampa Bay and Eifert suffered a gruesome ankle injury and was carted off the field in a close win against Atlanta.

Eifert shared a picture after surgery assuring fans he was on the mend and would return next season.

Cincinnati has saw injuries to star wide receiver AJ Green and running back Joe Mixon, though both were not serious enough to require surgery and both players returned to the field in later games.

The team has yet to comment on the firing.

