Billy Reed: Bringing Petrino back was probably ‘never a good idea’

LOUISVILLE (WAVE) — In retrospect, it probably was never a good idea to give Bobby Petrino a second act as the University of Louisville’s head football coach. And, down deep, I think a lot of media folks and fans struggled with it.
This was the guy who left UofL high and dry to take the Atlanta Falcons job, bolted from there during the regular NFL season to take the Arkansas job, and was fired there for having a sexual affair with an athletics department employee.
That, my friends, is some serious baggage.
But those were the days when Tom Jurich still was walking on water around these parts because of his fundraising and facility-building. Yes, he had an excellent track record for identifying and hiring championship coaches.
So, when Petrino went through the car wash at Western Kentucky, winning games and generating excitement without any controversy, Jurich shocked the football world by forgiving him and giving him a sweetheart contract — which he didn’t have to do.
There was only one reason for Jurich’s decision: Petrino knew how to win, and winning is what would put fannies in the seats at twice-expanded Cardinal Stadium.
Today, Petrino was fired by athletics director Vince Tyra, who replaced Jurich a year or so ago. Tyra really had no choice.
Seldom, if ever, has a member of the Big Five power conferences fallen so far, so fast. I’ve been following UofL football since the days of Johnny Unitas, and this is the worst Cardinal team I’ve ever seen.
Howard Schnellenberger’s first three teams had bad records, but he was in the process of showing UofL how to think big and play big. Ron Cooper’s last team was never confused with Ohio State.
But there is bad, then there is atrocious, which is the current team’s category. They have lost seven straight, four by 50 points or more. They make so many mistakes they look as if they’ve never been coached. They have lost the fans.
It is easy to pinpoint when Petrino’s slide began. At the end of the 2016 season, the Cards took a 9-1 record, a high national ranking, and eventual Heisman Trophy winner with them to Houston. They were upset 16-10, then got shocked by 28- point underdog Kentucky in Cardinal Stadium.Nobody seemed to care much that LSU waxed the Cards, 29-9, in the Citrus Bowl.
Last season, with Mr. Heisman still running the show, the Cards were 8-4 in regular season and 4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. That was O.K., but only that. And then Mississippi State busted them 31-27 in the Taxslayer Bowl.
As unsatisfying as last season may have been, nobody saw the current debacle coming, nobody. Before the season opener against Alabama, Petrino fed the idea that he was sitting on a team that would surprise the experts. Well, it did, but not in the way Petrino thought.
For his last 26 games at UofL, Petrino had a 10-18 record. He’s also had to suspend an assistant coach for DUI charges and suspend a player for alleged abuse of females. Players have left the program, and recruits have decommitted.
Naturally, local son Jeff Brohm of Purdue is the replacement everyone wants. The stumbling block could be money. The UofL Athletics Association already had paid Jurich $6 million for firing him without cause. It will cost $14 million to buy out Petrino and $4.5 million to get Brohm out of his Purdue deal.
That’s $24.5 million, and former basketball coach Rich Pitino’s $40 million lawsuit still is out there. UofL’s ace in hole, just as he was in hiring Tyra, basketball coach Chris Mack, and President Neeli Bendapudi, may be board chairman David Grissom, long a major player in the banking business.
I am neither happy nor sad about Petrino’s demise. It’s never fun to watch someone self-destruct. But the flip side is that he was paid obscenely well.
For whatever reasons, and I hope some come to light as UofL looks for his successor, he stopped being able to do the one thing for which everyone tolerated him — win football games.
Billy Reed is a longtime sportswriter from Louisville who contributes regular columns to WAVE3.com.
