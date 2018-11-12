Businesses rally in memory of beloved officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Local businesses are rallying around the family of a beloved LMPD homicide detective.
Sgt. Jonathan Lesher passed away three weeks ago from a heart attack while off duty. He leaves behind two teenage children and his wife.
On Monday, November 19th, Brownie's Grille and Bar on Linn Station Road will host a fundraiser--with a portion of sales to benefit the Louisville Metro Police Foundation, which is dedicated to help officers and their families through tough times.
Police officers and their significant others are invited to dine for free that day thanks to Zach Berry Injury Law and Mint Real Estate.
Sgt. Lesher worked for LMPD’s Homicide Unit for years, and appeared on the A&E show, First 48. He’d served as an officer for nearly 18 years, after serving in the U.S. Army.
T-shirts in memory of Lesher have also been created, with the proceeds benefiting his family. The link to buy them is here.
