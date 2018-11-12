Cards still #5 in AP Top 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
RecordPtsPrv
1. Notre Dame (30) 1-0 774 1
2. UConn 1-0 736 2
3. Oregon (1) 2-0 704 3
4. Baylor 3-0 679 4
5. Louisville 2-0 664 5
6. Mississippi St. 2-0 593 6
7. Stanford 2-0 560 7
8. Oregon St. 1-0 535 8
9. Maryland 2-0 508 9
10. South Carolina 1-0 492 10
11. Texas 1-0 457 11
12. Tennessee 1-0 428 11
13. Iowa 2-0 391 13
14. Georgia 2-0 368 14
15. DePaul 1-0 319 15
16. Missouri 1-0 290 16
17. NC State 2-0 273 17
18. Syracuse 1-1 259 18
19. Marquette 3-0 228 19
20. Texas A&M 2-0 182 20
21. South Florida 2-0 160 22
22. Arizona St. 1-1 120 23
23. California 2-0 108 24
24. Miami 3-0 107 25
25. Minnesota 1-0 41 -
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 32, Cent Michigan 26, Northwestern 15, Duke 7, TCU 4, Boise St. 4, Michigan 3, Drake 3, Florida St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Buffalo 1.
