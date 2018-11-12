Cards still #5 in AP Top 25

It was Chris Mack's coaching debut with the Cardinals.
November 12, 2018 at 6:20 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 6:20 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RecordPtsPrv

1. Notre Dame (30) 1-0 774 1

2. UConn 1-0 736 2

3. Oregon (1) 2-0 704 3

4. Baylor 3-0 679 4

5. Louisville 2-0 664 5

6. Mississippi St. 2-0 593 6

7. Stanford 2-0 560 7

8. Oregon St. 1-0 535 8

9. Maryland 2-0 508 9

10. South Carolina 1-0 492 10

11. Texas 1-0 457 11

12. Tennessee 1-0 428 11

13. Iowa 2-0 391 13

14. Georgia 2-0 368 14

15. DePaul 1-0 319 15

16. Missouri 1-0 290 16

17. NC State 2-0 273 17

18. Syracuse 1-1 259 18

19. Marquette 3-0 228 19

20. Texas A&M 2-0 182 20

21. South Florida 2-0 160 22

22. Arizona St. 1-1 120 23

23. California 2-0 108 24

24. Miami 3-0 107 25

25. Minnesota 1-0 41 -

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 32, Cent Michigan 26, Northwestern 15, Duke 7, TCU 4, Boise St. 4, Michigan 3, Drake 3, Florida St. 2, Virginia Tech 2, Buffalo 1.

