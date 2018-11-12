Cats fall to #10 in AP Top 25

November 12, 2018 at 6:54 PM EST - Updated November 12 at 6:54 PM

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

RecordPtsPrv

1. Duke (48) 2-0 1606 4

2. Kansas (14) 1-0 1571 1

3. Gonzaga 2-0 1478 3

4. Virginia (2) 2-0 1326 5

5. Tennessee (1) 2-0 1306 6

6. Nevada 2-0 1277 7

7. North Carolina 2-0 1260 8

8. Villanova 2-0 1139 9

9. Auburn 2-0 1132 11

10. Kentucky 1-1 1054 2

11. Michigan St. 1-1 919 10

12. Kansas St 1-0 892 12

13. Oregon 2-0 739 14

14. Florida St. 2-0 731 17

15. Syracuse 2-0 673 16

16. Virginia Tech 1-0 664 15

17. Mississippi St. 2-0 549 18

18. Michigan 2-0 486 19

19. Clemson 2-0 350 22

20. UCLA 2-0 340 21

21. TCU 2-0 323 20

22. LSU 2-0 248 23

23. Purdue 2-0 218 24

24. Marquette 2-0 155 -

25. Buffalo 2-0 154 -

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 145, Indiana 131, Nebraska 41, Wisconsin 32, Washington 29, Maryland 28, Notre Dame 24, Miami 16, Ohio St. 14, Alabama 11, Iowa St. 9, Florida 9, Louisville 8, Texas 6, Texas Tech 5, Arizona St 4, Butler 4, Vanderbilt 4, Loyola of Chicago 3, Arizona 2, St. John’s 2, Marshall 2, Xavier 2, Penn 1, Furman 1, Davidson 1, S Illinois 1.

