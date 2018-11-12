1 dead in shooting near JCPS elementary school

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro police are investigating after one person was shot and killed near Price Elementary School.
The shooting was reported in the 4900 block of Garden Green Way, located off Newburg Road, around 1:30 p.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.
The name of the victim has not been released.
JCPS confirmed Price Elementary was on a elevated level of security but has returned to normal operations.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
