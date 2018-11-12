Drug bust in PRP nets 25 pounds of meth, 3 kilos of heroin

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man faces felony charges, accused of trafficking drugs in his home.
Andrew Anderson, 51, was arrested Tuesday by the Louisville Metro Police Department, with help from the FBI.
The agencies obtained a search warrant during a long term investigation. Police searched his home on Hunters Point Circle, off Upper Hunters Trace, around 10:30 a.m.
A K9 officer, Franklin, helped lead officers to a stash of drugs. Police found 25 pounds of methamphetamine, three kilos of heroin and about $50,000 in cash in Anderson’s bedroom.
The drugs have a street value of about $400,000.
Anderson is charged with trafficking heroin and meth. As of Monday, Nov. 12, Anderson is no longer listed as in custody at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
