Feds ask for Kenneth Betts to remain in jail

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The United States Attorney’s office is asking for a former LMPD officer accused in the Explorer Program scandal to be kept in jail during the trial.
Kenneth Betts was indicted last week on seven counts, including three counts of enticement, one count of attempted enticement, one count of possession of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of transfer of prohibited material to an underage individual.
A judge granted Betts home incarceration during the trial. He was ordered not to use a computer or the internet. However, federal prosecutors believe there is no sure way of knowing whether Betts is following that order if he is allowed to stay at home for the duration of the trial.
Shortly after the judge made that decision, but before the order was even filed, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke the home incarceration.
In the motion, prosecutors point out that they believe Betts was using the internet to entice underage Explorers to engage in sexual acts.
The judge is expected to make a decision by November 16th.
