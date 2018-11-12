FORECAST: Cloudy start; afternoon showers lead to late snow chance

By Tawana Andrew | November 12, 2018 at 5:31 AM EST - Updated November 12 at 5:31 AM

ALERTS Rain to a mix/light snow tonight -Tuesday AM

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Monday begins cloudy but dry with temperatures in the 30s.

Showers across southern Kentucky this morning will spread north through the afternoon and evening as highs reach the mid-40s.

Snow mixes in with the rain across southern Indiana this evening. Some freezing rain/drizzle is possible in areas along the Ohio River overnight as temperatures fall into the low 30s. A dusting of snow is expected north of the river.

Icing may be an issue parts of southern Indiana on Tuesday morning, especially on elevated surfaces.

The precipitation completely exits the area by mid-Tuesday morning leaving us cloudy and cold. Blustery winds will keep wind chills near freezing for most of the day while actual temperatures rise to near 40°.

Wednesday starts off sunny but clouds will increase through the second half of the day ahead of a front that brings the potential for a wintry mix to rain to snow transition on Thursday.

FORECAST

TODAY: Cloudy; Afternoon showers; HIGH: 46°

TONIGHT: Rain to wintry mix/snow north; LOW: 34°

TUESDAY: Rain/snow ending early; Cloudy; Cold; HIGH: 39°

