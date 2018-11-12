The Healing Place implements new program for homeless veterans

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Healing Place, Louisville’s nationally recognized drug and alcohol addiction recovery center, is observing Veterans Day with the launch of a new program aimed at helping homeless veterans in the Louisville community.
The Healing Place was recently awarded two grants from the Veterans Administration to provide housing and clinical services to veterans in need.
This new program is designed to help veterans obtain and maintain permanent housing, provide social and medical help, and attract addicted veterans to long-term recovery and sobriety.
“We will have the opportunity to serve 20 veterans in our low demand program," said The Healing Place president, Karyn Hascal. "We are also opening a clinical treatment program for veterans who have issues with substance use disorders drug and alcohol disorders. And we’ll have the opportunity to serve 40 veterans in that program.”
Over the past five years, The Healing Place has provided services to several thousand veterans. Last month, 22 veterans received help in detox on the men’s campus.
