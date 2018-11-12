JCSO deputy dies after being found down in his JCPS school office

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County deputy sheriff assigned as a school resource officer has died after being found unresponsive in his school office.
The deputy, whose name has not been released, was assigned to Seneca High School, located at 3510 Goldsmith Lane.
Lt. Col. Carl Yates, public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, said the deputy was found this morning someone went to his office after he failed to answer radio calls.
Yates said the deputy was 43 years old and had been assigned to Seneca for the last seven years.
Louisville Metro EMS took the deputy to a St. Matthews hospital where efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.