Kentucky HBPA raises funds for exercise rider killed in Churchill Downs accident

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Kentucky division of the Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association is raising funds for the family of an exercise rider killed in a training accident at Churchill Downs earlier this month.
Odanis “Cuba” Acuna, 42, was killed in a training accident at Churchill Downs on November 10.
The Kentucky HPBA foundation is now raffling several televisions to raise funds for his wife and three young children.
The foundation is raffling one 40-inch and two 32-inch televisions, with chances at $10 each.
They can be purchased at the Kentucky HBPA office at 3729 S. Fourth Street, that’s across from the backside of Churchill Downs.
A drawing will take place Tuesday, Nov. 27 at noon.
Checks can be made payable to the Kentucky Horsemen’s Benevloent & Protective Foundation.
