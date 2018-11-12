Lorenzo Ward holds first press conference as interim UofL football coach

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lorenzo Ward spoke to the media Monday afternoon, just one day after being named the interim football coach at UofL. He was joined by senior safety Dee Smith and redshirt junior defensive lineman G. G. Robinson.
Ward said for the remaining weeks of this season, the focus isn’t on himself or the other coaches, but about the players.
“It’s not about Lorenzo’s future," Ward said. "It’s about the young men in this program. I’ve been doing this for 27 years. This is the fourth time I’ve been on a staff that’s lost its head coach. It’s not new to me, it’s not about me, it’s about the young men in this program.”
He reiterated that theme later, calling on ‘true’ Louisville fans for the next two home games.
“If they are a true Louisville fan, they will be here to support them,” Ward said. "I think it’s not about the coaches, it’s all about these young men. Regardless of the record, these young men are University of Louisville student-athletes, and they should definitely come out and support the student-athletes in this program.”
Petrino’s departure was also joined by three assistants (his son and two sons-in-law), leaving many with questions on the future of several coaching assignments. Ward addressed those concerns Monday, laying out the entire new-look lineup.
According to Ward, defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder will remain the DC, coaching the linebackers. Grady Brown will move from coaching the cornerbacks, to coaching the entire secondary. Ward will coach the defensive line along with quality control coach J. B. Lageman.
Lonnie Galloway and Mike Summers will be the offensive coordinators, but Galloway will be calling the plays on Saturday against North Carolina State. He will also coach the quarterbacks. Graduate assistant Nelson Fishback will run quarterback drills. Kolby Smith will coach the running backs. Summers will work with the offensive line.
“We definitely want to get better," Ward said. “We won’t change the scheme. I think that would be wrong to do to the young men. They’ve been doing something from spring ball all the way to now. We’ll just try to simply what we’re doing. We have to eliminate the big plays. If we simplify the scheme a little more and the guys can learn what we’re doing and fit the particular plays correctly, we’ll be fine.”
Ward said he spoke to a ‘good many’ of UofL’s recruits on Sunday.
“Anytime you choose a school, it shouldn’t be about a coach," Ward said. "It should be about the university and that was my message to them. Coaches can change every day, whether it’s a positive change or when coach decide to leave for another job. You chose a school because you love that environment, that program. Every young man I talked to yesterday, that’s the message I gave them.”
Smith said he has a good relationship with Ward (nicknamed Whammy), and said he’s always been the coach to cheer him up.
“Yeah, I like Ward a lot,” Smith said. “He’s my position coach, so I get to talk to him a lot more probably than the other players. I think he’s going be a really good head coach for these next two weeks. Mainly, he’s just got a positive attitude all the time. He knows how to make people laugh and take the tension off things. When you’re in a bad mood, go to him. Coach Whammy’s always going to make you feel happy, going to do something silly, or some type of joke, just make you feel like a good person.”
Athletic Director Vince Tyra met with the team on Sunday afternoon just before his press conference announcing Ward as the interim. Smith said he’s behind Tyra 100-percent.
Robinson said Tyra spoke to the team ‘like a coach’, and that he respected and liked him.
Tyra remarked in his press conference Sunday, that effort was lacking at times during some of the Cards' eight losses this season, most by double-digit margains.
This was a sentiment Robinson echoed on Monday.
“Anybody can turn the film on and see that not everybody is out there giving 100 percent effort," Robinson said. "I feel like that might come from losing, of course, and losing is contagious. But also, effort is contagious. So, if people see me and Dee giving maximum effort, then hopefully, they will feed off of us and that is what we need to do these last two weeks.”
Louisville will look to win out, and amp up the effort starting with a home game against NC State at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, airing on WAVE 3 News.
