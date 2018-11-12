Man accused of stealing vehicle with dog inside

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) – A man is in custody after he allegedly stole a truck with a dog inside.
Columbus Police Department and Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department officers were called to the 300 block of Center Street around 10:30 a.m. after a man said his truck was stolen from outside of a home. The man told officers he left his truck running with his dog inside while he carried groceries into his friend’s home.
Officers found the truck shortly after and attempted to stop the driver, identified as Richard L. Gahwiller, 43, of Columbus.
When officers tried to stop Gahwiller he crashed through two locked gates at a business on South Gladstone Avenue.
Gahwiller was booked into the Bartholomew County Jail and charged with auto theft, theft and leaving the scene of an accident.
The vehicle and the dog, who was unharmed, were returned to the owner.
