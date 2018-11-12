New tool can help local veterans get medical care

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new service is helping veterans navigate options for health care.
On Monday, Norton Healthcare launched a patient navigator dedicated to serving veterans.
“The navigator will help them through the process when they may not know where to call,” Dr. Joseph Flynn, of Norton Healthcare, said. “We’ll make sure that a veteran can access the care they need in a timely manner, as well as help if additional services are needed.”
All veterans have to do is pick up a phone and call.
“I have many friends that serve and they get out and get on and try to adapt back to their lives,” said Flynn, who is also an Army veteran.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs reports there were more than 295,000 veterans in Kentucky in 2017; but, only around 143,000 were in the VA health care system. The navigator is available to any veteran — with or without VA benefits.
“If someone is getting great care in the VA, awesome, we are so happy to hear that,” Flynn said. “If someone needs help (with) any type of care, we are here to try and help.”
The navigator also can help those with benefits through the Veterans Choice Program, which allows veterans who are part of the program to receive care in a private setting if wait times at the nearest VA facility are longer than a month.
Additionally, the veterans' patient navigator can help veterans who are new to the area find a primary care provider, as well as assist veterans who have multiple health insurance plans determine where they can get the care they need, or assist veterans who have health concerns not addressed by VA services.
To reach the Norton Healthcare veterans' patient navigator, call (502) 629-VETS or by email at veterans@nortonhealthcare.org.
