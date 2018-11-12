Petrino last of major players to leave old guard of UofL athletics

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - New interim football coach Lorenzo Ward is in charge for now at the University of Louisville as another era of Cardinal athletics ends.
Sunday’s firing of Coach Bobby Petrino was a goodbye to the last of the major players from the era of former President James Ramsey and former Athletic Director Tom Jurich.
While UofL fans may not be 100 percent confident, the overwhelming feeling seems to be with a new basketball coach and a soon-to-be hired football coach, it’s a new day after a troubled time in Cardinal history.
On Nov. 12, 2018, interim football coach Ward held a press conference. Sept. 16, 2017, a day not that long ago, UofL athletics looked completely different.
“When you look back to the College Gameday, just a year and 5 weeks ago or 4 weeks ago, Rick Pitino was on set, Bobby Petrino was coaching his team, Tom Jurich was leading the charge and now all three of those major players are gone," Jody Demling, of CardinalAuthority.com, remembered. “Bobby Petrino was Tom Jurich’s guy for good or bad.”
One of Jurich’s other guys? Former President James Ramsey.
After Ramsey was forced out in 2016, Pitino and Jurich were next to go. First the Hall of Fame coach, then Jurich, after the FBI announced UofL was involved in it’s pay-for-players basketball probe. Even though former UofL board member and Papa John’s Pizza founder John Schnatter was at odds with Jurich and Pitino, he’s also gone -- following the controversy over his use of racial slur.
Although Petrino did a lot for the football program over the years -- and the community-- the 2-8 season did him in.
Athletic Director Vince Tyra made the call to let the last of the old guard go. With a $60 million stadium expansion and the program’s future at stake, he said, it’s simply a business decision.
“It’s important to the community,” Tyra said Sunday of the football program. “I think it’s important to the university and certainly to the athletic program. It plays a big role in our revenue base. It plays a big role in the ACC.”
Demling said he believes fans are excited about the new life in the two major programs, but winning will have to come into play eventually.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.