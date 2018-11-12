Police respond to shooting on Taylor Blvd.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person has been shot in Louisville on Taylor Blvd., Metrosafe has confirmed.
A call of a shooting came in at 10:56 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of the Taylor Blvd. and Tennessee Avenue. That’s between the Taylor Berry and South Louisville neighborhoods, according to LOJIC.
The location is close to the LMPD Training Academy and the South Louisville Community Center.
First responders arrived on scene and found one victim.
The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.