SnowTALK! Monday Edition

Wednesday night/Thursday: This one is interesting. Anytime I see an upper low “drifting” into the Ohio Valley, red flags go up. Upper lows are known to bring us some interesting wintry weather. The track is key and it will shift many times between now and then, so don’t get too locked in on any one idea weather friends. And there is no doubt, the track is key. If you along/east of its path, you run a risk for freezing rain/sleet at the onset (due to Arctic air already in place...though modifying a bit by this point). If you are west of its track, snow is likely. Heavy at times with banding features. As of now, the data is aiming for the center point of this path to fall between Evansville and Louisville. Which makes a difference in WAVE Country. I won’t go into much more detail than this as we are still lopsided with questions versus answers. Just certainly one to watch.