Street sign honoring Alberta Jones unveiled in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A street sign honoring the late Alberta Jones was unveiled at the corner of Dr. W.J. Hodge Street and West Broadway for her work toward fairness and equality for all in Metro Louisville on Monday.
Jones' work in the civil rights movement led her to not only participate in the March on Washington and the marches in Louisville, but she also rented voting machines and held classes to teach African Americans how to vote for the candidates of their choice, and later established the Independent Voters Association.
Sadly her dedication to others was cut short when she was murdered in August 1965 and the case remains unsolved to this day.
“Alberta Jones was a true champion of civil rights and her legacy is showcased by the many people she helped through the legal system and working to ensure they were defended and counted in our democracy,” Sexton Smith said in a press release.
The sign is designated as “Honorary Alberta Jones Esq. Boulevard.”
