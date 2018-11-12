UofL fans react to Petrino firing, Tyra calls for support

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Football was on the bar screens and UofL sports milestones marked the walls of the Cardinal Hall of Fame Cafe, but, just down the road, UofL Director of Athletics Vince Tyra was preparing to appear on TV to explain why Sunday will mark a new chapter in Cards history.
“I guess I was a little bit surprised,” a fan named Matthew, who was walking on campus, said.
He and others had just learned that Head Louisville Football Coach Bobby Petrino had been fired after a seven-game losing streak.
“Honestly, I couldn’t be happier,” student Peyton Powell said. “He has just under performed the last couple years and I just couldn’t be happier to see him go.”
Tyra said he’s used to fans saying both positive and negative things about the program, but they can be especially helpful right now.
“As we bring these recruits through here, and do a crash course in the next couple of weeks in what we’re trying to get done, they can be helpful,” Tyra said. “They can be tie breakers in the process.”
Tyra added that fans can help by supporting the team economically--in the wake of the expensive termination of Petrino.
Powell said he’s looking forward to the future of the team--with other leaders in mind.
“Oh, we need to hire Jeff Brohm immediately,” Powell said.
A call for the Purdue coach to come to Louisville right around the same time his Wikipedia page was briefly incorrectly edited Sunday, changed to “Soon to be coach” of the Cards.
It was quickly changed and flagged on the site as ‘fake news’.
“He’s from Louisville,” Powell said. “He knows he wants us to get better and the things he’s doing with Purdue this year are honestly incredible.”
Regardless of people’s opinions of Coach Petrino, all said they want the team to start turning things around.
