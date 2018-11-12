UofL men’s soccer selected as No. 4 seed in NCAA Championship

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The UofL men’s soccer team enters the NCAA Championship as a No. 4 season for the third straight season.
The Cardinals brought home the program’s first ACC Championship title on Sunday, and Monday was selected as the No. 4 overall seed, marking their 11th NCAA Championship appearance in the last 12 season.
Louisville has a first-round bye, and will host the second-round match against the winner of Michigan State-UIC, Sunday afternoon at Dr. Mark and Cindy Lynn Stadium.
UofL was one of nine Atlantic Coast Conference teams receiving a bid to the 48-team field.
Wake Forest received a No. 1 bid. Louisville defeated Wake Forest in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament, 2-1 in overtime.
Tickets for Louisville’s NCAA second-round match start at $5, and go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m.
