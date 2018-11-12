Volunteers build house for local homeless veteran

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of retired men decided to spend Veterans Day putting their hearts and hard work into rebuilding a home for a local homeless veteran.
On Monday, three volunteers started setting up the plumbing and gas into the gutted home near Churchill Downs.
The original house was 800 square feet but contractors have added onto the home.
Local organizations partnered with Habitat for Humanity to have everything for the home donated. The single-family home will have all new plumbing and updated appliances when the work is finished at the start of the year.
Local 502 volunteer Ricky Russ said he is looking forward to the day the family gets their new home.
“We’re a little bit more fortunate than the person taking this house,” Russ said. “This house is going to change their life. To help establish the family and have some deep roots we hope.”
Nearly 100 people will help complete the home.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.