WATCH LIVE @ 1:30 pm: News conference by UofL interim head football coach Lorenzo Ward

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new era is beginning for the University of Louisville football program. Following yesterday’s dismissal of Bobby Petrino, one of his assistants, Lorenzo Ward, was named interim head coach for the final two games of the season.
As Ward prepares to lead the Cardinals into Saturday’s game against NC State, he and two of his defensive players, Jonathan Greenard and G.G. Robinson, speak with the media to the weekly Monday news conference. Watch our video stream of the news conference in the box below to hear what they have to say.
