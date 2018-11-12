Will Petrino buyout cause money issues for ULAA?

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Many thought firing Petrino wasn’t possible because his $14 million dollar buyout was just another expense tacked on to already dwindling funds.
Over $100 million is dealt out to UofL athletics with every budget, but that doesn’t mean payouts are an easy option for the program. Between buyouts, lawsuits, loans and some upgrades, officials may need to start tightening up the purse strings.
Football brings in the most money by far for the Cards, but with a dismal season and attendance dropping, UofL Director of Athletics Vince Tyra made the tough call, realizing you have to spend money to make money.
“The balance sheet was one of the things that did concern me, knowing that we had some liabilities out there,” Tyra said.
Over $7 million was spent for former athletic director, Tom Jurich, in a legal settlement, as well as millions in pending lawsuits with Rick Pitino and the NCAA legal fallout. Taking bites out of The Hickman Camp Fund, which is the largest chunk of athletics funds. Officials said it’s dwindled to $8 million as of June. Basketball Coach Chris Mack’s $4.25 million dollar buyout from Xavier University also played a part in the decreasing funds.
Now, Tyra said, he may be the last one to see a buyout like that.
“We’re not going to be in the position where I’m willing to guarantee the full contract of any future head coach,” Tyra said.
It’s not a total crisis, however. In the Sunday press conference, Tyra has faith in his revenue plan and the donor base.
“There is money in our budget that I set aside,” said Tyra. “If it wasn’t used, I would have loved to reduce debt.”
A couple million dollars in contingency money which the Tyra said he set aside for projects, bonuses, and unforeseen issues, so the program would not has to run to donors every time there’s a problem.
“About half of that I had set aside for a rainy day fund, but it certainly wasn’t targeted for this rain cloud,” Tyra said.
It doesn’t seem to worry Tyra too much. He said there are some new initiatives in the works and fundraising is in a good place.
