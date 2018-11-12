Will Petrino buyout cause money issues for ULAA?

Over $7 million was spent for former athletic director, Tom Jurich, in a legal settlement, as well as millions in pending lawsuits with Rick Pitino and the NCAA legal fallout. Taking bites out of The Hickman Camp Fund, which is the largest chunk of athletics funds. Officials said it’s dwindled to $8 million as of June. Basketball Coach Chris Mack’s $4.25 million dollar buyout from Xavier University also played a part in the decreasing funds.