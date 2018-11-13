Barbara Lee’s Kitchen demolished

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The building that once housed a Clifton Heights late night favorite is no more. Barbara Lee’s Kitchen has been demolished.
In 2017, the restaurant closed for plumbing repairs with plans to reopen. But the owners said they were calling it quits for health reasons.
For two decades, the restaurant was open 24 hours a day on Lower Brownsboro Road.
It was known for comfort food like egg platters, burgers and sandwiches.
There’s no word on what may go into that space.
