Brohm addresses UofL job at weekly Purdue news conference

West Lafayette, IN (WAVE) - Jeff Brohm is the overwhelming favorite to take over as the next head football coach at the University of Louisville. The Trinity High and UofL grad is currently in his second season as the head coach at Purdue, and about 24 hours after Bobby Petrino was fired, Brohm was fielding questions about the job.
“I’ve heard the noise, just like everyone else,” Brohm said. “Unfortunately it’s important for me to not comment on any speculation. Right now I have a job and we’ve got work to do and a lot of it.”
His current Boilermakers are 5-5 and 4-3 in the Big Ten following a 41-10 loss at Minnesota on Saturday. They started the season 0-3, but have knocked off two ranked opponents since, a 30-13 win over #23 Boston College and a 49-20 win over #2 Ohio State. Purdue hosts Wisconsin this week.
"We've got a tough opponent this week and then we're gonna go to IU and we're gonna have to play well, Brohm said. "I'm going to stay focused on that and I'm very appreciative of the job I have right now."
His first head coaching job was with the Arena 2 Louisville Fire in 2002 and Brohm got his first college coaching job in 2003, joining Bobby Petrino's first UofL staff. Brohm also coached with Petrino at Western Kentucky University, where he succeeded Petrino in 2014 and went 30-10 during his three seasons as the Toppers head coach.
He is 12-11 in his two seasons at Purdue.
Brohm's father, Oscar, and his brothers Greg and Brian, all played football at UofL.
He was asked if coaching at Louisville has been a dream of his?
"No it has not, but that doesn't mean, you know, I liked where I lived and where I played. I have a great appreciation for that, but, you know, I want every program to do well, but definitely your alma mater you want it to do well," he said.
Brohm received an extension from Purdue after his first season. His current contract, a seven year deal with $29 million guaranteed runs through 2024. His salary this season is $3.8 million and goes up to $4.5 million in 2024. The buyout is $4.4 million until December 5, 2018, at which date it drops to $3.3 million.
