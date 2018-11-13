Building that once housed Doc’s Cantina now up for rent

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Doc’s Cantina sat empty near the base of the Big Four Bridge for two years. Now, new tenants are welcomed to check out the space that overlooks the Ohio River.
Doc’s Cantina was paying rent even while the restaurant was closed, Deborah Bilitski, VP of the Waterfront Development Corporation, said.
The restaurant was in a lease with Waterweed LLC, who owns the building, and Waterfront Development Corporation, who owns the land.
The restaurant group paid thousands of dollars to terminate their lease with the two parties. Waterfront Development Corporation is now free to look for new tenants.
“We want to make sure whatever we get in there is a sustainable tenant for the long term for Waterfront Park,” Bilitski said.
The space is big enough to have multiple tenants, but the intention is to get at least one restaurant as soon as possible, Bilitski said.
“We think it would be wonderful to have the same opportunity for people who want to walk over here in Louisville and maybe have dinner on this side,” Bilitski said.
For the two years Doc's Cantina did nothing with the building, people walking on the Big Four Bridge have found other places to eat.
“I have been surprised that that business hasn't been in working order since I moved here,” Amy Sabin said.
Sabin has managed Parlour in Jeffersonville since its opening in 2017. She said the restaurant benefits from the 1.5 million people who visit the Big Four Bridge every year.
“We really boom in the summer time when the weather is warm and the people are walking the bridge,” Sabin said.
The attorney for Doc’s Cantina did not respond to questions as to why it took so long to leave the building. Waterfront Development Corporation is looking to the future and so are surrounding businesses.
“This side of the bridge has done so well with people walking that I would love to see it expand on the Louisville side as well,” Sabin said.
